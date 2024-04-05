Naira maintains surge, gains 0.62% at official market
Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporters (I&E) window, the Naira traded between ₦1,294 and ₦1,200 against the dollar.
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ revealed that the Naira gained ₦7.78.
This represents a 0.62 per cent appreciation when compared to the previous day’s trading on Wednesday, exchanging at ₦1,262.85 to a dollar.
However, the total turnover increased to $138.99 million on Thursday, up from $166.18 million recorded on Wednesday.
