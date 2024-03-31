Nigerians on Twitter condemn pastor who prayed that naira will fall to ₦2,500/$

The prediction came from Prophet Ezenwa George Ritabbi, the founder of the Christ as of Old Ministry.

In the video that is going viral, the pastor, Popularly called Prophet Ritabbi, was seen addressing a packed congregation.

The controversial man of God recalled how he appealed to Nigerians to vote for Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer for the 2023 general elections.

His remarks suggested that the naira wouldn’t have taken a tumble, and the economy would have fared far better than the current performance under an Obi presidency.

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decided to harmonise the foreign exchange market in June last year, the naira suffered a consistent dip, depreciating to almost ₦2,000 against the dollar early this year.

Commenting on the development, Prophet Ritabbi scornfully predicted that the currency would further devalue to ₦2,500.

"When I was saying they should vote Peter Obi, they thought Peter Obi is my brother, that's why. We never start walahi, dollar now is N1,500 now, we will go to ₦2,500. Amin," he said.

However, even though Nigerians are currently reacting to the video, a quick check by this reporter showed that the clip in question was uploaded to the pastor's Twitter page on February 19, 2024.

Below are some of the reactions to Prophet Ritabbi's comment

@DejiAdesogan: Why will a PASTOR deliberately pray for the rise of Dollar against Naira, says 1 USD - N2500 and the dumb congregation shout thunderous amen. Pure devilry. #Nigeria

@KawuGarba: A Pastor praying for the dollar to rise from 1,500 to 2,500 because we didn't vote for Peter Obi, his fellow Igbo man as president.

Guess what! His foolish church followers were shouting “Ameen”.

@MFaarees_: This is an Igbo pastor praying that dollar reach 2,500 Naira just because we didn't vote for Peter Obi!

These are the heartless people who always claim to be the custodians of humanity, and his people were saying Amen.

Only Igbo people do that!

