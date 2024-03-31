ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians on Twitter condemn pastor who prayed that naira will fall to ₦2,500/$

Nurudeen Shotayo

The controversial pastor said he had warned Nigerians to vote for Peter Obi as the president to achieve economic prosperity.

Nigerians on Twitter condemn pastor who prayed that naira will fall to ₦2,500/$
Nigerians on Twitter condemn pastor who prayed that naira will fall to ₦2,500/$

Recommended articles

The prediction came from Prophet Ezenwa George Ritabbi, the founder of the Christ as of Old Ministry.

In the video that is going viral, the pastor, Popularly called Prophet Ritabbi, was seen addressing a packed congregation.

The controversial man of God recalled how he appealed to Nigerians to vote for Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer for the 2023 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks suggested that the naira wouldn’t have taken a tumble, and the economy would have fared far better than the current performance under an Obi presidency.

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decided to harmonise the foreign exchange market in June last year, the naira suffered a consistent dip, depreciating to almost ₦2,000 against the dollar early this year.

Commenting on the development, Prophet Ritabbi scornfully predicted that the currency would further devalue to ₦2,500.

"When I was saying they should vote Peter Obi, they thought Peter Obi is my brother, that's why. We never start walahi, dollar now is N1,500 now, we will go to 2,500. Amin," he said.

However, even though Nigerians are currently reacting to the video, a quick check by this reporter showed that the clip in question was uploaded to the pastor's Twitter page on February 19, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • @DejiAdesogan: Why will a PASTOR deliberately pray for the rise of Dollar against Naira, says 1 USD - N2500 and the dumb congregation shout thunderous amen. Pure devilry. #Nigeria
  • @babateko_1: Pastor: Dollar is now 1500, we will go to 2500.

Congregation : Ameen.

This is Christianity!

ADVERTISEMENT
  • @KawuGarba: A Pastor praying for the dollar to rise from 1,500 to 2,500 because we didn't vote for Peter Obi, his fellow Igbo man as president.

Guess what! His foolish church followers were shouting “Ameen”.

  • @OWealthcome: Pastor: Dollar is now 1500, we will go to 2500

Congregation : Ameen

This is not Christianity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christianity didn’t Support Hate and Discrimination Speech.

United Nigeria Stand

Divided Hate and Discrimination Preachers Fall

  • @MFaarees_: This is an Igbo pastor praying that dollar reach 2,500 Naira just because we didn't vote for Peter Obi!

These are the heartless people who always claim to be the custodians of humanity, and his people were saying Amen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only Igbo people do that!

  • @chiukwujioke: Pastor: Dollar is now 1500, we will go to 2500

Congregation : Ameen

Christianity is becoming a joke

  • @MAD_DIASPORA: Pastor to the congregation: Dollar is now 1500, we will go to 2500
ADVERTISEMENT

Congregation responded: Ameeeeeeeen

  • @Barakatizelove: A pastor cursed Nigeria, foreseeing a rise to 2500 per dollar, and his disciples, in jubilation, declared that only the Igbo would endure the economic turmoil, attributing it to other tribes' failure to support @PeterObi @OfficialDSSNG arrest this pastor please.
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians on Twitter condemn pastor who prayed that naira will fall to ₦2,500/$

Nigerians on Twitter condemn pastor who prayed that naira will fall to ₦2,500/$

Cost of healthy diet stood at ₦938 in February – Report

Cost of healthy diet stood at ₦938 in February – Report

Thousands of Israeli protesters call for Netanyahu's resignation over Gaza war

Thousands of Israeli protesters call for Netanyahu's resignation over Gaza war

Sickle cell disorder contributes to high rates of broken marriages in Nigeria – Group

Sickle cell disorder contributes to high rates of broken marriages in Nigeria – Group

AfDB president, Adesina wants country renamed to ‘United States of Nigeria’

AfDB president, Adesina wants country renamed to ‘United States of Nigeria’

States to get ₦25bn from FG to bolster healthcare infrastructure

States to get ₦25bn from FG to bolster healthcare infrastructure

Tinubu’s promise to transform Abuja turning out successful – Wike

Tinubu’s promise to transform Abuja turning out successful – Wike

El-Rufai plunged Kaduna into huge debt, now I can't pay salary - Gov Sani

El-Rufai plunged Kaduna into huge debt, now I can't pay salary - Gov Sani

NEMA distributes food items donated by Saudi Arabia to households in Jigawa

NEMA distributes food items donated by Saudi Arabia to households in Jigawa

Pulse Sports

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures [Sudan Tribune]

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures

A cross-section of students in a Nigerian school

Education is dying in Nigeria, people no longer read books – Afenifere leader

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

Lagos fully ready for state police – Attorney General