Nigeria has now recorded over 11,000 cases of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, announced 348 more cases in the country, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 11,166.

In its daily update, the NCDC said the new cases were detected in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

As usual, Lagos recorded the highest number of cases with 163, followed by the FCT with 76 more cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria to 5,390.

The agency also announced 23 new cases in Ebonyi, 21 in Rivers state and eight cases each in Delta, Nasarawa and Niger state.

While six cases were recorded in Enugu, five each were confirmed in Bauchi, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo and Gombe.

The NCDC also confirmed four more cases in Benue, two in Ogun and one case each in Osun, Plateau, Kogi and Anambra state.

The agency’s update on Wednesday also showed that 90 patients recovered from the virus while one death was recorded.

With this, the total number of patients who have successfully recovered from the infection and have been discharged currently stands at 3,329, while the total of coronavirus deaths in the country rose to 315.

Since the index case was announced on February 27, coronavirus cases have been recorded in 35 states and the FCT, Abuja.

Cross River remains the only state in the country where the pandemic has not been confirmed.