Wike set to use ₦1.15trn to transform FCT, rural communities for better living

Wike stated this when he appeared before the Senate and House Committees on FCT, to defend the proposed statutory budget, in Abuja on Monday.

He explained that out of the ₦1.15 trillion, ₦421.44 billion was earmarked as recurrent expenditure, representing 36.7%, while ₦726.3 billion was set aside for capital expenditure, representing 63.3%.

He also explained that the proposed capital expenditure would be dedicated to the development of infrastructure with an emphasis on the completion of ongoing projects.

Wike added that out of the ₦726.3 billion proposed capital expenditure, ₦80 billion was allocated for SUKUK loan projects, while ₦29 billion was earmarked for the Abuja Light Rail project.

The minister also said that ₦500 billion was for commercial loans for the completion of some ongoing capital projects in the federal capital city and satellite towns.

He said that the balance of ₦117.3 billion was dedicated to the completion of ongoing capital projects and other counterpart-funded related projects, aimed at enhancing socio-economic activities in the FCT.

Wike said that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) got the larger chunk of the capital budget.

He said that FCDA got ₦457 billion, STDD N116 billion, while other Secretariat, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) got ₦153.3 billion. This, according to him, is to address critical areas like ongoing road construction, completion of the water treatment plant and related facilities and a few new projects.

He explained that the ₦457 billion allocated to FCDA was for the provision of infrastructure within and around the capital city, of which ₦282 billion was for ongoing projects, while ₦175 billion was for new critical projects.

“Some of the critical projects to be executed by the FCT Administration in the 2024 statutory budget proposal are the completion of Roads B6 and B12 and construction of access road and car park for Abuja Light Rail.

“Full scope development of Arterial Road ₦20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX), provision of engineering infrastructure to Guzape, and provision of engineering infrastructure to Wuye District.

“There is also the extension of Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) from Southern Parkway (S8/S9) to Ring Road II (RRII), full scope development of FCT Highway 105 (Kuje Road) from Airport Expressway to OSEX with Spur at Kyami District,

“Construction of Northern Parkway from Ring Road II to Ring Road III (6.2Km), full scope development of ₦5 and ₦20 and provision of engineering district infrastructure to Asokoro Island Layout in the FCT.

“The sum of ₦198.5 billion is earmarked for the above eight major roads to speed up their completion before the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

“The expansion and rehabilitation of these roads will eventually reduce the travel time and traffic gridlock on our roads within and outside the city,” he added.

The minister added that the transportation sector got ₦69 billion, of which ₦32 billion was for the construction of Bus Terminals Development at Kugbo, Jahi and Central Business District. He said that ₦80.3 billion was proposed for the education sector, while the health sector got ₦45.7 billion.

“The health budget seeks to complete the construction of hospitals in Gwagwalada, Gwarimpa and Utako Districts to enhance the capacity of some of our hospitals through the procurement of modern ambulances for eight FCTA hospitals,” he added.

Wike also said that a total of ₦7.9 billion was proposed for the FCT Agriculture and Rural Development sector to improve agricultural production and engagement of youths in agriculture. This, the minister said, would enhance food security, income, and better standards of living in rural communities.

“We shall invest in the provision of agricultural inputs such as improved seeds, agrochemicals, and fertiliser among others.

“We shall also develop cluster farm centres in both the livestock and crop production sub- sectors,” he added.

Wike equally said that ₦5 billion was allocated to the Social Development Secretariat for the promotion of gender, youth, children's development, and other vulnerable groups in the FCT.

“It will also be used for the promotion and preservation of Nigeria’s art and culture within the FCT, including the development of sports through the provision of sporting, cultural and recreational facilities,” he said.

Wike also said that the Legal Services Secretariat got ₦5.6 billion for the provision of legal services, while ₦1.2 billion was earmarked for the Abuja Geographic Information System.

The minister further said that the sum of ₦4.2 billion was proposed for the Area Council Services Secretariat to ensure effective and efficient service delivery for rural transformation and improve the quality of lives of citizens.

“The secretariat is also expected to strengthen the traditional institutions as effective tools for mobilisation of people at the grassroots to achieve the developmental goals of the FCT Administration,” he stated.