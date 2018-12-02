Gov Wike condemns Army’s alleged invasion of neighbourhood safety corps training camp

news

Governor Nyesom Wike has condemned the alleged invasion of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps training camp by the Army.

On Thursday, November 29, 2018, the Army announced that it discovered an illegal militia training camp during a surveillance mission in Rivers State.

Reports say the alleged militia training camp was subsequently shut down.

According to Vanguard, the Rivers state Governor said the action was done in bad faith, adding that the agency was created to provide jobs for youths in the state.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly passed a bill establishing Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency . The Governor of Rivers state signed that bill and it became a law of the state. If anybody or any organization or institution has anything against that law, what is natural, is to go to Court of law and challenge that law.

“You are aware and have seen the level of provocation by federal agencies. Only last week, they invaded the training camp of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency. But we are urging Rivers people to remain firm and strong. I tell you as far as Rivers state is concerned, we cannot be intimidated. No amount of federal might can intimidate us.”

Remain peaceful

The Governor also charged communities to remain peaceful and support the government’s initiatives.

Wike said “I thank you again for the peaceful atmosphere that we witnessed here since the week-long celebration. It shows that this community is in peace and everybody is living in peace. There cannot be any meaningful development in any community where there is no peace.

“Let me also thank the youths of this community because I am aware that this project would have not come to this stage of commissioning , if the youths did not maintain peace in this community. I urge other communities in Ikwere ethnic nationality and indeed Rivers state at large to emulate the conduct of Anaka community.”