Nigerian Army troops discover illegal militia training camp in Rivers

Nigerian Army troops discover illegal militia training camp in Rivers State

In Rivers State, Nigerian Army troops met 100 persons undergoing military training at an illegal militia training camp.

Nigerian Army troops discover illegal militia training camp in Rivers State play

The Nigerian Army has commenced investigation into the discovery an illegal militia training camp in Rivers State.

(Ventures Africa)

The Nigerian Army troops have set sight on an illegal militia training camp during a surveillance mission in Rivers State.

It made the discovery on Thursday, November 29, 2018. At the site, 100 recruits were confirmed to be undergoing military training.

This is confirmed in a statement released today by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu.

"Troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army (NA) today the 29th November 2018 while on a routine surveillance at Nonwa Gbam, (NYSC Orientation Camp) in Tai Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State, discovered an illegal militia training camp.

"The troops met over 100 recruits undergoing military type of training.

"Preliminary investigations into the discovery has commenced in conjunction with sister security agencies in the state to fish out the sponsors of the militia and the training camp."

ALSO READ: Boko Haram now using drones – Army

In Borno State, army troops of the the 118th Battalion repelled an attack by Boko Haram, when it tried to infiltrate its position at Arege located in the Mobbar local government area.

The army records no casualty on its side but confirms that Boko Haram 'suffered heavy casualties' and was 'completely routed by the troops' on a failed mission.

