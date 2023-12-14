ADVERTISEMENT
Leaders need prayers to discharge their mandates successfully - Gov Bago's wife

News Agency Of Nigeria

She stated that leaders always need prayers to discharge their mandates successfully, as such, sustainable prayers were key for such responsibilities.

Niger-State-governor-Hajiya-Fatima-Mohammed-Umaru-Bago [NAN]
She made the call in a statement by her Chief Press Secretary, Hajiya Hadiza Maikano and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday. She called on the people of the state to pray for the success of Gov. Umaru Bago and President Bola Tinubu’s administrations.

The governor’s wife said with constant prayers, God would provide solutions to the challenges bedeviling the country. According to her, leaders always need prayers to discharge their mandates successfully, as such, sustainable prayers were key for such responsibilities.

“We should continue to pray so that we will have a lasting peace, stability, progress and development of the present administration,” he said.

She urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the country and leaders at all levels. She, however, advised people to be law abiding always and live peacefully with one another and avoid acts capable of dividing the country.

She urged wealthy individuals to assist the needy in the society, particularly orphans, widows and the less privileged and called on parents to invest in the educational development of their children, especially the girl-child.

Leaders need prayers to discharge their mandates successfully - Gov Bago's wife

