Widow of colonel killed in Delta vows never to allow her children join military

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Colonel was killed alongside 16 other military personnel when he walked into an ambush in the Okuama community in Delta State.

Lt Col A.H Ali
Lt Col A.H Ali

Recall Ali was the Commanding Officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion who led military personnel on a peace mission to the Okuama community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, where they met their end.

A total of 17 personnel, including four senior officers and 13 soldiers, lost their lives in the incident on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The news of their death sent shockwaves across the as the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army vowed to fish out the assailants and bring them to book, with some eminent Nigerians calling for an independent probe of the matter.

Reacting to the death of her husband in an interview with Daily Trust, Hauwa said the deceased had already sacrificed himself for the country.

On her late husband's dignified personality and selfless service, she said, “Words cannot describe him because he was everything to us. He was a man of his words, dedicated to both his family and work.

“Apart from his family, he sacrificed his life for Nigeria, and that’s the price he has paid. I pray that wherever he is God, would continue to be with him.

“His dedication to humanity is one thing I will always remember. No matter how he was, once he was called to work, he would make sure he fulfilled it.”

On whether she would allow her children to join the military in future, the widow said, “I will not advise any of his children to be in the military. Their father has already sacrificed his life for the country.

