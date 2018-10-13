Pulse.ng logo
Why we invaded Dino Melaye’s house - Police

  • Published:
Melaye says SARS tried to kill him in his Kogi home play Why we invaded Dino Melaye’s house - Police (Instagram/@dinomelaye)

Kogi State Police Command has confirmed that it sent a detachment of officers to the house of Sen. Dino Melaye at Aiyetoro-Gbede in Kogi State on Oct. 11 to effect his arrest.

In a statement in Lokoja, the command said it took the action in connection with the July 19 shooting of one of its operatives, Sgt. Danjuma Salihu by thugs suspected to be loyal to the senator.

The statement signed by the command’s spokesman, DSP William Aya, said that the clarification followed the allegation Melaye on his twitter page of Oct. 12 that the ADC to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi led some officers to his house to assassinate him.

The ADC has nothing to do with this case. The Command wish to state unequivocally that the statement is not only a figment of the imagination of Sen. Melaye who has mastered the art of political gimmickry, but totally false, malicious and highly mischievous.

“The Commissioner of Police sent Police Officers to his country home for arrest, unfortunately we did not get him at home,” the statement said.

It accused Melaye, who is representing Kogi West senatorial district of mobilising thugs to attack its personnel on routine duty along Mopa–Aiyetoro-Gbede on July 19 without any provocation.

“The thugs shot and injured Force No. 432913 Sgt. Danjuma Saliu who is currently receiving treatment at Veda Crest Hospital, Abuja,” the statement said.

Aya said Melaye was invited officially through letter No. AR:3000/KGS/X/VOL.43/670 dated 23/7/2018 to come and answer the charges on him but refused to show up or give reason for not honoring the invitation.

“The Senator is wanted by the Kogi State Police Command for criminal conspiracy, attempted culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms,” the statement explained.

It then appealed to Melaye to report to the command headquarters in Lokoja to answer the allegations against him and stop joining issues with people who have nothing to do with the case at hand.

