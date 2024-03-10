ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits kidnap 15 Sokoto pupils, woman in fresh school abduction

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said its tactical team had been mobilised to rescue the victims, insisting that the security agencies were currently on top of the situation.

Bandits kidnap 15 Sokoto pupils, woman in fresh school abduction
Bandits kidnap 15 Sokoto pupils, woman in fresh school abduction

The Police Command in Sokoto State has confirmed the abduction of 15 Islamic education pupils and a woman in Gidan Bakuso, a village in the Gada Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, the spokesperson of the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto that the abduction took place in the early hours of Saturday.

He said the invaders took advantage of the remote location of the village to perpetrate their evil acts.

Rufa’i identified the lack of access roads to some villages as one of the major challenges faced by security agencies in the state, saying that it frustrated a swift response to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the command’s tactical team had been mobilised to rescue the victims, insisting that the security agencies were currently on top of the situation.

He appealed to members of the public to assist the security agencies with any relevant information that could assist ongoing rescue efforts.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Another budget was passed underground - Senator blows the whistle

Another budget was passed underground - Senator blows the whistle

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

Adult Nigerian needed ₦858 to eat healthy diet per day in January - NBS

Adult Nigerian needed ₦858 to eat healthy diet per day in January - NBS

Tinubu directs customs to return seized food items to owners

Tinubu directs customs to return seized food items to owners

Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration

Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration

Muslim group asks FG to arrest abductors of women, children in Borno, Kaduna

Muslim group asks FG to arrest abductors of women, children in Borno, Kaduna

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian women to support, inspire one another

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian women to support, inspire one another

FG blocks health workers from taking leave of absence over japa concern

FG blocks health workers from taking leave of absence over japa concern

NLC chieftain says Ajaero has ulterior motive for frequently calling for strikes

NLC chieftain says Ajaero has ulterior motive for frequently calling for strikes

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Labour Party supporters

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

APC chieftain says Tinubu governing like a military dictator