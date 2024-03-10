The Police Command in Sokoto State has confirmed the abduction of 15 Islamic education pupils and a woman in Gidan Bakuso, a village in the Gada Local Government Area of the state.
Bandits kidnap 15 Sokoto pupils, woman in fresh school abduction
Police said its tactical team had been mobilised to rescue the victims, insisting that the security agencies were currently on top of the situation.
Recommended articles
ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, the spokesperson of the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto that the abduction took place in the early hours of Saturday.
He said the invaders took advantage of the remote location of the village to perpetrate their evil acts.
Rufa’i identified the lack of access roads to some villages as one of the major challenges faced by security agencies in the state, saying that it frustrated a swift response to the incident.
He said that the command’s tactical team had been mobilised to rescue the victims, insisting that the security agencies were currently on top of the situation.
He appealed to members of the public to assist the security agencies with any relevant information that could assist ongoing rescue efforts.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng