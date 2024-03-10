Bandits kidnap 15 Sokoto pupils, woman in fresh school abduction

ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, the spokesperson of the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto that the abduction took place in the early hours of Saturday.

He said the invaders took advantage of the remote location of the village to perpetrate their evil acts.

Rufa’i identified the lack of access roads to some villages as one of the major challenges faced by security agencies in the state, saying that it frustrated a swift response to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the command’s tactical team had been mobilised to rescue the victims, insisting that the security agencies were currently on top of the situation.