RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why validity of JAMB results should be extended beyond 1 year (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Authors:

Olusoji Ajao

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede has dashed the hope of extending the validity of UTME score beyond one year.

Why validity of JAMB results should be extended beyond 1 year (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)
Why validity of JAMB results should be extended beyond 1 year (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Some days ago, a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oluyole) proposed a three-year validity period for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results in the country. With the bill she submitted.

Recommended articles

The bill - “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (Establishment, etc.) Act, 2021 and Other Related Matters." ; if the bill scales through the National Assembly, the validity of JAMB results would no longer be one year, but three years.

However, the bill is likely to face a technical hurdle whenever it would be debated on the floor of the House of Representatives, if the recent comment by the JAMB Registrar is anything to go by. According to Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the main reason why the validity year of the UTME score cannot be extended is that UTME is a ranking and not an achievement test.

SAT and ACT (US Ranking Tests) like UTME

Have Validity Beyond One Year!

The JAMB was established in 1978 by the Federal Government to conduct Matriculation Examination for entry into all Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in Nigeria.

In the United States of America, (US) high school leavers seeking to proceed to tertiary institutions are mandated to take and pass either SAT or ACT in order to secure placement in a university and other tertiary institutions.

The SAT, meaning Scholastic Assessment Test, has been in existence in the US since 1926. It is a standardized test widely used for college admissions in the United States.

How long is a SAT score valid? Technically SAT scores don't have an expiration date, however most tertiary institutions in the US prefer SAT, not older than five years.

The ACT is an acronym for American College Testing, is an alternative standardized test being used for college admissions in the US. It came later after SAT, basically ACT is to SAT, what NECO is to WAEC.

Just like SAT, officially ACT scores do not have an expiration date. However the company recommends that candidates re-take the test after five years. The implications of the above is that both SAT and ACT test scores are usable within five years.

As long as JAMB recycles and reuses UTME past questions every year, there is no justification for not extending validity of UTME scores beyond one year.

By extending validity of test scores to three years JAMB would be expanding access to tertiary education.

Nigerian students are facing many hurdles in order to access tertiary education, even after scoring high in UTME, applicants would still have to register for post-UTME examinations in their chosen tertiary institutions.

Authors:

Olusoji Ajao Olusoji Ajao Olusoji Ajao, is a public affairs analyst with expertise in international migration, globalization and transnationalism. Twitter: @OlusojiAjao

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why validity of JAMB results should be extended beyond 1 year (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Why validity of JAMB results should be extended beyond 1 year (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Buhari approves additional security personnel to check insecurity in Imo

Buhari approves additional security personnel to check insecurity in Imo

2023: El-Rufai's successor must be from Kanuda North - APC Group

2023: El-Rufai's successor must be from Kanuda North - APC Group

NGX seeks to use NUGA to sensitize youths on capital market activities

NGX seeks to use NUGA to sensitize youths on capital market activities

Russia: Zelensky signs bill to extend martial law in Ukraine

Russia: Zelensky signs bill to extend martial law in Ukraine

Despite clamour for zoning, PDP says Atiku, Saraki have right to contest for president

Despite clamour for zoning, PDP says Atiku, Saraki have right to contest for president

C/River PDP hails sacking of 220 lawmakers

C/River PDP hails sacking of 220 lawmakers

2023: Obaseki missing as South-south governors demand presidential ticket

2023: Obaseki missing as South-south governors demand presidential ticket

Okowa congratulates Gov Ugwuanyi of Enugu at 58

Okowa congratulates Gov Ugwuanyi of Enugu at 58

Trending

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Bianca Ojukwu

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who? [Vanguard]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

Fuji artist, Saheed Osupa threatens to leak Makinde's dirty secrets

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)