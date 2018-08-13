Why Senate President, Bukola Saraki visited Obasanjo

news

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has explained why he paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Saraki arrived Obasanjo’s house around 5:30pm on Monday, August 13, 2018, according to Punch.

The Senate President has been under fire from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since he moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ruling party has been demanding that Saraki resigns as Senate President, and rumours of plots to impeach him have been making rounds in the media.

Saraki in Minna

The Senate President’s meeting with the former President is coming days after he met with former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.

Why Saraki visited Obasanjo

According to Punch, Saraki said he was in Ogun state to see OBJ because he missed the inauguration of the Presidential library.

The former President launched the library when he turned 80 in March 2017 , in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Saraki said “You know, I missed the official opening of the library and that is why I have decided to come and see the place and, honestly, it is beautiful.

“We are very proud of what he has done here.”

Sources also say the meeting could be connected to the current crisis in the National Assembly.

OBJ Vs Buhari

In recent times, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has openly condemned President Buhari and his administration.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo describes Buhari as an ignorant President

Obasanjo, in several letters, criticised the President's body language regarding the killings by Fulani herdsmen and his handling of the Nigerian economy.

The former President at one time, described Buhari as an ignorant President.