Why Governor Soludo visited Nnamdi Kanu

He made this known in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, May 14, 2022, night after visiting the IPOB leader.

Soludo stated that he visited Kanu as part of his determined efforts to ensure peace, security and tranquillity back in the South East region.

“I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Friday, 13th May, 2022 to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

“He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere.

“He expressed sadness over what he described as “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless “sit at home” perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB.

“He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.

“Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the Southeast. It is well indeed!”

Meanwhile, Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed, has said the agitation for self-determination by the IPOB is unrealistic.

Mohammed said this during his visit to Anambra state on Friday, May 13, 2022, to woo delegates of the PDP ahead of the presidential primary election, Pulse reports.

The Bauchi governor described the call by IPOB for the South East to breakaway as unrealistic because Igbo were everywhere across Nigeria and owned “over half of the country.”