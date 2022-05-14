IPOB's agitation unrealistic because Igbo own half of Nigeria - Bauchi gov

Mohammed said this during his visit to Anambra state on Friday, May 13, 2022, to woo delegates of the PDP ahead of the presidential primary election, Daily Trust reported.

The Bauchi governor described the call by IPOB for the South East to breakaway as unrealistic because Igbo were everywhere across Nigeria and owned “over half of the country.”

He maintained that the South-East has great entrepreneurial drive and enterprise potential that Nigeria must leverage to achieve industrialisation.

Mohammed said, “When I was Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the Igbo capital investment in Abuja was over 50 per cent. That is the true position; not only in Abuja but also in Kano, Lagos, Kaduna and other states. So, we are interrelated and connected as a people in Nigeria.

“We need to stabilise that symbiosis that binds us together. When the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is talking about self-determination and self-actualisation, for where? When you own over half of the country? God may not give you everything, He has given something to you. That is the truth.

“Because of this, I am calling for this unity and fraternity among us. If the Igbo youth understand this, they will now know the need for peace and unity in the country.”

The presidential aspirant promised to bring out the best in every part of Nigeria if chosen to lead the country in 2023.

He said, “I’m coming to bring equity and justice to this country where everybody would be recognised, where leadership recruitment will be fair and just so that all sections of the country will have a sense of belonging. We will do it, I have benefited from this kind of justice and it is the only way out of Nigeria’s problems.”

Mohammed admitted to the Anambra PDP delegates that he's aware that one of their own was also in the presidential race but urged them to support him considering his level of competence.

He added that the South-East is not the only region that feels marginalised as his own North-East is also suffering a similar fate.

“I know that your son is coming out for the Presidency; if he emerges I will support him but if I emerge, I will go with all of you. We must not allow this country to collapse because if it collapses we will all suffer and blames ourselves.

“My work as a minister, senator and others has exposed me to the problem of the country and I have gathered better experience to lead this great country to united Nigeria where there will be justice and fairness and every person is respected as a citizen.

“I supported that every Nigerian should be respected where he goes. I am not unaware of the feelings of South, especially the South-East on zoning, but let us look at the issues in context. The South-East and the North-East are suffering the same; the North-East has not been there just like the South-East.

“We cannot produce President alone, we have to do it, persuasively,” Mohammed said.

The governor also said that, “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I am standing here before you, offering myself to serve and return Nigeria to greater height and greatness. With you, we will rebuild and re-launch this country so that we can regain our national pride.

“If you are voting as a delegate, vote wisely. If you have a better person, vote him or her. If I am not the best, don’t vote for me. But I know I am the best.

“I have the experience and capacity to lead this country to greater glory, but if at the primary I am not elected I will support whosever that emerges so that Nigeria can get out of the mess.”

The PDP presidential primary has been slated for 28-29th of May with over 10 aspirants set to jostle for the most coveted ticket.

The aspirants include former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Governors; Nyesom Wike, Aminu Tambuwal, Emmanuel Udom, and Bala Mohammed.