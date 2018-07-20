What goes on in the mind of Yomi Shogunle

news

At this point, we have to wonder what is going on in the mind of Yomi Shogunle?

Just in case you have been living under a rock, Yomi Shogunle is the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who seems to derive joy in rattling people online with his insensitive comments and tone-deaf statements.

With an increasing focus on the extra-judicial activities of the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by local media, ACP Shogunle has created a profile of notoriety for himself online. Sure, he has made sincere efforts to ensure Nigerians are not maltreated by police officers but he has a knack of saying the wrong things.

His stint on Twitter has also seen him cry about not being addressed properly by younger people and rejecting an international report which declared the Nigerian Police Force as one of the most corrupt in the world.

His tone-deaf theatrics has now gotten him into a bit of controversy with legendary Nigerian rapper RuggedMan . Within the last few months, RuggedMan has increasingly spoken out against the illegal activities of SARS such as extortion, physical assault and unlawful detention.

On Wednesday, July 18, 2018, RuggedMan posted a video on his Instagram, on how members of the public can identify SARS operatives that are not rogue. He also wrote what he told OC SARS Lagos state, CSP Peter Gana on how to make SARS a more effective unit.

Strangely, Yomi Shogunle saw this Instagram video by RuggedMan and twisted it into the rapper endorsing SARS. You can read his tweet below;

"BREAKING NEWS: Nigerian celebrity @RuggedyBaba endorse Federal SARS. The Abia State-born rapper today decamped from #EndSARS party and joined #ReformSARS party. @PoliceNG_PCRRU @PoliceNG."

In the words of Donald Trump, this is "fake news". Yomi Shogunle pulled off a 'Trumpian' move that would make the 45th President of America envious. It is clear RuggedMan never endorsed SARS but rather was going out of his way to ensure that Nigerians know their rights when approached by SARS operatives.

This must have ticked off Yomi Shogunle because he has not exactly been a supporter of the #EndSARS movement ever since it started gaining momentum online. There are many stories of suspected SARS officers extorting innocent young Nigerians on the flimsy reason that they look like cultists or criminals. Yomi Shogunle needs to focus all of his energy on this.

Sometimes his job on Twitter reeks of propaganda. The Nigerian Police Force is badly in need of reforms, he needs to pay attention to that. Earlier this month, he shared a story of he wasn't asked for a bribe throughout his journey to Ado Ekiti from Ibadan despite counting money at the back seat of his ride. Rightfully, he was dragged by people on Twitter.

His PR stunt gone wrong was an attempt to clean up the image of the officers at checkpoints who are notorious for extorting drivers. In May 2018, a Nigerian journalist with The Cable wrote how he drove from Lagos to Abuja and vice versa with no papers. He detailed how he bribed the police along the way with a total sum of N64,000.

No matter the tactics employed by Yomi Shogunle he cannot deny that the NPF needs to be reformed including SARS. He has every right to portray the police force in a good light but he must remember that his primary duty is to protect and serve. His job is not to give alternative facts.

Only God knows what is going on in Yomi Shogunle's mind right now? While the police have turned into our full blown enemy, he keeps insisting that we the people are bad guys.