Man battles 5 SARS officers who tried to arrest him

A man who stood up to five SARS officers displayed a huge amount of strength when he confronted the cops in Lagos but now no one knows his whereabouts.

In a video which has now gone viral, a civilian is captured as he struggled with the officers as they tried to force him into a 'danfo' vehicle .

It was not an easy task for the SARS operatives who were brutal in their handling of the victim.

They made use of an iron rod as well as their guns in order to subdue the man who ended up on the floor close to the doorway of the 'danfo' vehicle.

A high ranking police officer is concerned

The drone-like shot video has received attention from many on social media likewise Ifedolapo Badmos.

She is a female police officer who is noticeable involved in the discussion surrounding the activities of SARS operatives.

Like other Instagram followers, Badmos was shocked about the use of an iron rod on the victim who gave a cry suggesting intense pain.

In her thoughts on IG, she expressed commitment to the task of ensuring that the SARS operatives are apprehended and made to face action.