Man battles 5 SARS officers who tried to arrest him

In a video, five SARS officers were unable to subdue easily a civilian who refused to be forced into a 'danfo' vehicle they brought.
In a video which has now gone viral, a civilian is captured as he struggled with the officers as they tried to force him into a 'danfo' vehicle.
It was not an easy task for the SARS operatives who were brutal in their handling of the victim.
They made use of an iron rod as well as their guns in order to subdue the man who ended up on the floor close to the doorway of the 'danfo' vehicle.
The drone-like shot video has received attention from many on social media likewise Ifedolapo Badmos.
She is a female police officer who is noticeable involved in the discussion surrounding the activities of SARS operatives.
I#emo#4oCZ##m so pissed off right now!!! I just don#emo#4oCZ##t want to think of it. You work so hard but some unscrupulous element.....,,arrrghhh! #emo#4oCc##THE STORY OF A SWEATY FOWL#emo#4oCd## bye people, good night! Sincerely my heart is with that young man in the trending video! That iron rod.... arrrrgh! That was uncalled for! Anyone with useful information about the young man should tell him to DM, text or call on 09071555555....we need to identify the men for proper action.
Like other Instagram followers, Badmos was shocked about the use of an iron rod on the victim who gave a cry suggesting intense pain.
In her thoughts on IG, she expressed commitment to the task of ensuring that the SARS operatives are apprehended and made to face action.