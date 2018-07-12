Here's all you need to know about SARS' new boss in Lagos

news

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, unit of the Nigerian Police Force in Lagos now has a new head and he is Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Gana.

The identity of the new leader of SARS in Lagos was revealed by the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command Dolapo Badmos on her Instagram account.

Gana's appointment, Badmos said, is in line with the directives of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Adamu Ibrahim and Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgar, to stem police brutality in Lagos State.

Badmos revealed that Gana's brilliance in combating crime can be likened to the popular super cop, Abba Kyari, who is famous for the arrest of billionaire kidnapper, Evans.

"As part of the moves by the force to ensure professionalism and accountability on the path of SARS Operatives, officers with good antecedents and capability are to man the affairs of SARS. This necessitated the posting of CSP GANA a breed like Abba Kyari to take over Lagos Special Anti-Robbery Squad….A meeting with him left me in no doubt that under the directives of pragmatic AIG Adamu Ibrahim of Zone 2 and Proactive CP Imohimi Edgar we will surely have a respite from complaint against SARS within the zone. Welcome on board officer GANA, I wish you best of luck as you settle down to work," Badmos wrote.

Nigerians have for months been protesting police brutality, especially those suffered at the hands of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), hence generating a trend on social media.

#EndSARS which started as an outcry on Twitter from mostly young people snowballed into a movement involving Nigerian celebrities.

Senate investigates SARS over alleged human rights abuses

Recently, the Nigerian Senate mandated its Ad Hoc Committee on Security to investigate allegations of human rights abuses against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on the Nigeria Police Force.

The move was sequel to a Point-of-Order raised by Sen. Isa Misau (APC-Bauchi) during plenary.

Misau said that under the Police Act and regulation, the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (Force CID) was the highest investigative arm of the Nigerian police.