ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

What do senators stand to lose when they are suspended?

Bayo Wahab

Here is what a suspended senator stands to lose during his/her suspension period.

Senator Abdul Ningi [PG]
Senator Abdul Ningi [PG]

Recommended articles

Ningi, who until his three-month suspension was the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) was sanctioned because he ‘deliberately lied’ against the National Assembly and the executive.

During the red chamber’s deliberation of the matter on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim moved a motion that the lawmaker be suspended for 12 months.

The lawmaker representing Ondo South also urged the Senate to strip Ningi of his entitlements and privileges.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the plenary, the PDP lawmaker representing Bauchi Central was handed a three-month suspension.

With Ningi’s suspension taking effect immediately after he left the legislative House, one may wonder if the Senate has the power to suspend a senator given the fact that a lawmaker is elected to represent the interest of a senatorial district.

If this thought crosses your mind, rest assured, that the Senate has its Standing Orders, which spell out the rules members must abide by and sanctions for any act that may be interpreted as improper conduct.

Section 60 of the Nigeria Constitution also empowers the National Assembly to regulate its proceedings and procedures.

ALSO READ: How curiosity landed Ningi in trouble after paying ₦30m for budget analysis

ADVERTISEMENT

The section states “The Senate or the House of Representatives shall have power to regulate its own procedure, including the procedure for summoning and recess of the House.”

In any case, the idea of suspending erring senators is not just to officially prevent them from temporarily carrying out their duties as representatives of their constituencies, but to enforce discipline.

Reacting to Ningi’s suspension, Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker, explained that the suspension of a lawmaker comes with other disciplinary measures. Here is what suspended senators stand to lose during the period of their suspension.

  1. A suspended senator will not be allowed to attend the plenary and will be prohibited from attending committee meetings and participating in oversight functions.
  2. The salary, allowances and all entitlements of any lawmaker suspended from the Senate will be blocked.
  3. Such a senator will not have access to his/her office.
  4. During the suspension period, the erring lawmaker is not expected to be seen within the premises of the National Assembly.

According to the ex-lawmaker, the fear of suspension is the reason opposition lawmakers don’t usually oppose the standpoint of the senators of the ruling party.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Atiku is not interested in leaving PDP

Atiku is not interested in leaving PDP

What do senators stand to lose when they are suspended?

What do senators stand to lose when they are suspended?

UK economy grows by 0.2% in January, emerging from recession hopes rise

UK economy grows by 0.2% in January, emerging from recession hopes rise

Your administration is visionless, spending Rivers money carelessly - APC chairman tells Fubara

Your administration is visionless, spending Rivers money carelessly - APC chairman tells Fubara

I'm more than 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death - Remi Tinubu

I'm more than 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death - Remi Tinubu

How 'curiosity' landed Senator Ningi in trouble after paying ₦30m for budget analysis

How 'curiosity' landed Senator Ningi in trouble after paying ₦30m for budget analysis

Nigeria planned to locally launch satellite into space in 2025 — it's no longer possible

Nigeria planned to locally launch satellite into space in 2025 — it's no longer possible

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Paul Omotosho is dead. [Punch]

Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso is dead

'Joko’ charcoal stove [NAN]

Nigerians return to charcoal stoves, firewood as economy chokes

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k [Punch]

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k