What anti-migrant Operation Dudula means for Nigerians in South Africa [EXPLAINER]

Ima Elijah

These attacks not only harm individuals but also strain diplomatic relations between South Africa and Nigeria.

Zandile Dabula at Operation Dudula Conference in May 2023 [BBC]
Zandile Dabula at Operation Dudula Conference in May 2023 [BBC]

Known as "Operation Dudula," this anti-migrant group has gained notoriety for targeting businesses owned by foreign nationals and pushing for their expulsion from the country.

Operation Dudula emerged in Soweto two years ago as the first organised anti-migrant movement in South Africa, formalising sporadic waves of xenophobia-driven attacks that have occurred since the end of white-minority rule in 1994.

The name "Dudula" means "to force out" in Zulu, reflecting the group's mission to expel foreign nationals from the country.

With a backdrop of significant economic inequality and a high unemployment rate, foreigners in South Africa have become convenient scapegoats for many of the nation's challenges.

However, it's important to note that the number of migrants in South Africa has been exaggerated, as evidenced by a 2022 report by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS). According to the report, there are approximately 3.95 million migrants in South Africa, constituting 6.5% of the population, a figure in line with international norms.

Xenophobic rhetoric from public officials, politicians, and anti-migrant groups has contributed to the false belief that South Africa is overrun by immigrants. A 2021 South African Social Attitudes Survey found that nearly half of the population believed there were between 17 and 40 million immigrants in the country. These misconceptions have fueled the rise of Operation Dudula and other anti-migrant movements.

Anti-Xenophobia protest in South Africa [The Guardian]
Anti-Xenophobia protest in South Africa [The Guardian]

Operation Dudula's president, Zandile Dabula, asserts that "foreigners" are the primary cause of South Africa's economic challenges. She argues that they are working on a 20-year plan to take over the country, although this claim lacks substantial evidence. Dabula also links foreigners to the drug problems in the country, despite limited data supporting this assertion.

The effects of Operation Dudula extend to Nigerian immigrants living in South Africa. Even those who are in the country legally and engaged in lawful occupations have not been spared from the group's actions.

In one incident reported by the BBC, a Nigerian market trader was targeted by Operation Dudula members in Johannesburg. He was physically assaulted and verbally abused, emphasising that the hostility is not solely based on legality.

Nigerians living in South Africa face an unsettling atmosphere of uncertainty and fear, which can lead to dire consequences such as loss of livelihood, displacement, and mental anguish. These attacks not only harm individuals but also strain diplomatic relations between South Africa and Nigeria.

Nearly 200 Nigerian migrants repatraited from South Africa after xenophobic violence (2019) [France 24]
Nearly 200 Nigerian migrants repatraited from South Africa after xenophobic violence (2019) [France 24]

While South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned anti-migrant protests and vigilante groups, some activists argue that the government needs to do more to protect foreign nationals.

Annie Michaels, an activist from the Johannesburg Migrants Advisory Panel, believes that South Africans should focus on addressing their real challenges rather than blaming migrants, who are often among the most vulnerable.

Operation Dudula has ambitious plans to transition from a local anti-migrant group into a national political party, with intentions to contest in upcoming general elections. However, its platform lacks comprehensive policies beyond its anti-foreigner stance, which may hinder its success.

Ima Elijah

