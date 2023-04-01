The sports category has moved to a new website.
We will invite IPOB to protect Igbos in Lagos - Eze Igbo threatens

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Lagos Police has responded to the threat by insisting that IPOB would be resisted in the state.

IPOB (CaptialWatchMedia)

According to Nwajagu, the move has become necessary due to recent attacks on properties and lives of people of South-East extraction during the general elections in the state.

Pulse reports that there have been ethnic tensions between some Igbo and Yoruba residents in the state. The frosty relationship between the two major ethnic groups is part of the fallouts of the presidential election which saw the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi defeat the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the state.

The situation degenerated after some Igbo voters complained of being manhandled, intimated, and prevented from accessing their polling units during the March 18, 2023, governorship and state assembly elections in Lagos.

However, in a 49-second video shared on Twitter by @DeeOneAyekooto on Friday, March 31, 2023, the Igbo leader insisted that his people have earned their right to stay in Lagos State.

Nwajagu said in the video that IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our own security so that they will stop attacking us in the midnight, in the morning, in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our own security, before they will come, they will know that we have our own men there. I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words, let my words go viral. Igbo must get their right and get stand in Lagos State.”

Meanwhile, in his reaction to the post, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the command would resist any attempt to import IPOB activities to the state.

“To start with, the ever-ready @LagosPoliceNG will never fold its arms and allow such within the state,” Hundeyin wrote.

