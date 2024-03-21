ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

VP Shettima says some countries have gone through worse things than Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima added that posterity would remember Tinubu kindly as a decisive leader for his pivotal role in guiding Nigeria towards prosperity and stability.

Shettima says that posterity would remember Tinubu kindly as a decisive leader for his pivotal role in guiding Nigeria towards prosperity and stability [Daily Trust]
Shettima says that posterity would remember Tinubu kindly as a decisive leader for his pivotal role in guiding Nigeria towards prosperity and stability [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Wednesday said Shettima said this at the breaking of the Ramadan fast in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The breaking of the Ramadan fast, organised by the office of President Bola Tinubu, was attended by members of the Federal Executive Council, Service Chiefs and Heads of government agencies.

Shettima said that posterity would remember Tinubu kindly as a decisive leader for his pivotal role in guiding Nigeria towards prosperity and stability. According to him, the unifying power of Ramadan transcends any divides among Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice President extolled the leadership qualities and sacrifices of Tinubu, noting that leadership required sacrifice, tenacity of purpose and commitment. Shettima called on all Ministers, Service Chiefs and heads of government agencies to lend their support to the President’s endeavours.

We have crossed the Rubicon and the nation is on the path to sustained growth. Some nations have gone through worse cases in the annals of their history than us.

“The President means well for the nation. He has a good heart for the nation and we have the moral imperative to support him in whatever way we can to salvage the ship of the State.

“The President doesn’t subscribe to the idea of apportioning blame; the buck stops on his desk and he has not shied away from taking those decisive actions.

“Be rest assured, in the fullness of time, posterity will be very kind to him,” Shettima said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, thanked the President for the kind Ramadan gesture.

“I pray that we all see the end of Ramadan. We thank the President for his generosity,” Fagbemi added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break in absence of CCTV cameras

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break in absence of CCTV cameras

UN boosts first lady Remi Tinubu's pet project to help Nigerians

UN boosts first lady Remi Tinubu's pet project to help Nigerians

NFVCB wants to be known for classification of Nollywood films, not censorship

NFVCB wants to be known for classification of Nollywood films, not censorship

VP Shettima says some countries have gone through worse things than Nigeria

VP Shettima says some countries have gone through worse things than Nigeria

6 months after death, Mohbad's autopsy results will be ready in 4 weeks

6 months after death, Mohbad's autopsy results will be ready in 4 weeks

Tinubu bans ministers, other govt officials from going on foreign trips

Tinubu bans ministers, other govt officials from going on foreign trips

Sahara Group Foundation: Changing lives, one programme at a time!

Sahara Group Foundation: Changing lives, one programme at a time!

Remi Tinubu wants every Nigerian to grow something to boost agriculture

Remi Tinubu wants every Nigerian to grow something to boost agriculture

Catholic Bishops beg Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu for peace in South-East

Catholic Bishops beg Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu for peace in South-East

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Alex Otti promises to distribute palliative received from FG equitably

Senator Ndume Ali wants IGP to withdraw officers attached to politicians, and their families. [Punch]

Ndume wants IGP to withdraw policemen attached to politicians and their families

Abdul’aziz Yar’Adua (PremiumTimes)

Yar’adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum

Port-Harcourt Refinery [NigerianNewsDirect]

Port Harcourt refinery to start production in 2 weeks - NNPC boss