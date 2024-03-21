VP Shettima says some countries have gone through worse things than Nigeria

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Wednesday said Shettima said this at the breaking of the Ramadan fast in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The breaking of the Ramadan fast, organised by the office of President Bola Tinubu, was attended by members of the Federal Executive Council, Service Chiefs and Heads of government agencies.

Shettima said that posterity would remember Tinubu kindly as a decisive leader for his pivotal role in guiding Nigeria towards prosperity and stability. According to him, the unifying power of Ramadan transcends any divides among Nigerians.

The Vice President extolled the leadership qualities and sacrifices of Tinubu, noting that leadership required sacrifice, tenacity of purpose and commitment. Shettima called on all Ministers, Service Chiefs and heads of government agencies to lend their support to the President’s endeavours.

“We have crossed the Rubicon and the nation is on the path to sustained growth. Some nations have gone through worse cases in the annals of their history than us.

“The President means well for the nation. He has a good heart for the nation and we have the moral imperative to support him in whatever way we can to salvage the ship of the State.

“The President doesn’t subscribe to the idea of apportioning blame; the buck stops on his desk and he has not shied away from taking those decisive actions.

“Be rest assured, in the fullness of time, posterity will be very kind to him,” Shettima said.

For his part, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, thanked the President for the kind Ramadan gesture.