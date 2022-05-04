Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

A spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in a statement he issued to counter insinuations that the agency had no evidence against Ukatu.

Babafemi said, “After months of surveillance, Ukatu was eventually arrested onboard a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja, on Wednesday, 13th April. Investigations reveal he’s been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of tramadol hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit.

“Ukatu owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.”

The NDLEA spokesman said in the course of investigating the N3 billion tramadol saga between Ukatu and the Abba Kyari’s IRT team, the agency’s operatives unearthed more evidence establishing how he had been importing large quantities of tramadol far above the approved threshold allowed into the country.

He further alleged that in one instance, Ukatu, through his Mallinson Group of Companies, imported into the country two-container loads of five different brands of tramadol in October 2019 through the Apapa ports in Lagos.

