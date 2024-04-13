ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya set to break Guiness World record in New York

Nurudeen Shotayo

Onakoya said he decided to embark on the record-breaking endeavour to help millions of African children without access to education.

Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya
Onakoya made the announcement in a post on his X, formerly Twitter, account on Friday, April 12, 2024.

The chess enthusiast disclosed that the event, which is expected to last for 58 hours, will be staged in the heart of the famous Times Square in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, United States on April 17, 2024.

“On the 17th of April 2024, I will attempt to break the Guinness World record for the longest Chess marathon in the heart of Times Square New York City for 58 hours without losing a game. Doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education,” his post read.

