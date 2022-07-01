RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Over 100 Chibok school girls are still missing eight years after the initial abduction.

A cross section of the abducted Chibok girls.
A cross section of the abducted Chibok girls.

Troops of 21 Army Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, have reportedly rescued another Chibok school girl, Ruth Bitrus, who escaped from Boko Haram captivity along with her child.

Recommended articles

Ruth escaped from Sambisa forest 8 years after she, along with her colleagues, was kidnapped from their school in Chibok town, Borno, on April 14, 2014.

Recall that two weeks ago, the troops had rescued two Chibok girls, Mary Dauda and Hauwa Joseph, after they escaped from Boko Haram camp in Gazuwa camp, located about 9 kilometres to Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

Ruth, while narrating her ordeal, said that her husband was killed by a bomb that detonated on him while he was trying to plant it against the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, adding that other girls were still with their captors in Sambisa.

“It took me three days to escape from the insurgents’ enclaves. I took some food with me for my child. Some of the Boko Haram insurgents saw me while I was coming out, but I ran to the bush to avoid being arrested,” she said.

A counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, while commenting on the development, asserted that the voluntary escape by the Chibok school girls was a result of the massive sustained offensives by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai which resulted in hunger and displacement in the terrorist enclaves.

He said that over 100 Chibok school girls are still missing eight years after the initial abduction.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court grants Ekweremadu, wife’s request, orders NIMC, others to release CTC of Ukpo’s biodata

Court grants Ekweremadu, wife’s request, orders NIMC, others to release CTC of Ukpo’s biodata

Organisation partners Lagos govt on mass drug administration for Schistosomiasis

Organisation partners Lagos govt on mass drug administration for Schistosomiasis

Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

ASUU strike: NLC to hold nationwide protest

ASUU strike: NLC to hold nationwide protest

Africa CDC – 12 African countries report 1,782 cases of monkeypox

Africa CDC – 12 African countries report 1,782 cases of monkeypox

Calabar Port returns to life as vessel berths after three years of inactivity

Calabar Port returns to life as vessel berths after three years of inactivity

Farmers in Kaduna communities pay terrorists N400m to access farmlands

Farmers in Kaduna communities pay terrorists N400m to access farmlands

Peter Obi disowns campaign souvenir showing his image on prayer mat

Peter Obi disowns campaign souvenir showing his image on prayer mat

Terrorists ambush troops kill soldiers while responding to distress call in Niger

Terrorists ambush troops kill soldiers while responding to distress call in Niger

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

2018 prophecies concern Obasanjo and Atiku