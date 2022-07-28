RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops kill 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP members as 2,016 others surrender

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai recently eliminated no fewer than 20 suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Nigeria’s North East region.

Troops kill 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP members as 2,016 others surrender. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]
Troops kill 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP members as 2,016 others surrender. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, made this known at the Bi-Weekly news conference on military operations in the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko also said that a total of 2,016 suspected terrorists and their families comprising of 360 adult males, 580 adult females and 1,076 children surrendered to troops at various locations within the past two weeks.

He added that four women with children including two of the abducted Chibok School girls were rescued by the troops at Aulari in Borno.

According to him, the two women were confirmed to be Chibok girls named Hanatu Musa and Kauna Sarah Luka, whose serial numbers were seven and 38 on the list of missing Chibok girls released by the authorities.

“On July 16, troops came in contact with terrorists along Kwang – Kilakasa road, Monguno, Gajiran, engaged the terrorist in a fire battle and neutralised 20 of the insurgents.

“Troops further explored the area and recovered six AK47 rifles, three bicycles, one Toyota Land cruiser jeep, three tyres, 490 rounds of 108mm, 274 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, metal links and five magazines.

“Other items include two Improvised Explosive Device cylinders and 100 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.

“All rescued civilians and recovered items were handed over to relevant authority, while surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and their families were profiled and handed over to the appropriate agencies for further action,” Onyeuko said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

