Elkana said in a statement that the suspects were arrested by the police patrol team on surveillance along Oshodi/Apapa express way.

“The policemen sighted some armed bandits at Toyota bus stop, under Daleko bridge, taking advantage of the traffic congestion, robbing motorists and other unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables such as laptops, cell phones and money.

“Three suspects namely; Daniel Ani, 19; Akinbode Muiz, 17, and Oluwasegun Emmanuel, 24, were arrested. They confessed to being responsible for traffic robbery along Mushin and its environs.

“They confessed to have stolen numerous phones and bags from different victims as well as a bag containing the sum of N25,000 belonging to one Oyebanji Ibukun of No 14, waheed Ologunju street, Okeafa Isolo before they were apprehended by the Police,” he said.

The statement added that two knives and cutlasses were recovered from the suspects and that investigation was ongoing after which the suspects would be charged to court.

The spokesman also said that two suspects namely Olalekan Taoreed, 20 of No.20, Sunday street, Ijora Badia and Adeniyi Okunloye of No. 25, Alaba Road, Suru Alaba were arrested by the police on April 19, and that one Samsung Duos cell phone stolen from one of the victims was recovered from them.

He said their arrest by the surveillance patrol team attached to Orile Police Station followed a distress call at 8 p.m.that some traffic robbers were operating at Alafia area along Lagos Badagry Express Way.

According to him, “One big sharp cutlass which was used in inflicting injuries on their victims was recovered from them. The suspects confessed to being responsible for traffic robberies along Orileand environs.

“Investigation is ongoing and suspects will be charged to Court, ” Elkana said.

ALSO READ: NJC approves President Buhari’s request to appoint Tanko as Ag CJN for 3 months

He said the Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, had warned that with the deployment of surveillance teams across the state, tough times awaited traffic robbers.

“The command will continue to make Lagos State difficult for criminal elements to operate. The commissioner calls on Lagosians to be vigilant at all times, “he said.