The decision which is contained in a statement, issued by Mr Soji Oye, Director, Information of NJC, said the decision was taken on at the 88th Council Meeting.

“The NJC has since forwarded its approval to the President”, Oye said.

NAN reports that on Jan. 25, Buhari suspended the then CJN, Walter Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The President announced the suspension at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

He said the action followed the order of the CCT directing him to suspend Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial.

The President consequently swore in Justice Mohammed as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Onnoghen runs to Court of Appeal to overturn CCT's guilty verdict

Mohammed who hails from Bauchi state is the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court.

NAN reports that the CCT convicted Onnoghen on Thursday, banning him from holding public office for a period of ten years.

.