Tinubu visits Owo, donates N75m to victims, Catholic Church

Tinubu, in the company of the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, visited the palace of Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, on Monday, June 6, 2022, to express his condolences.

The former Lagos state Governor said N50m out of the donation would go to the victims of the incident, while the other N25m will go to the Catholic Church.

Announcing the donation, Akeredolu said, "Our leader is donating N50 million to take care of the victims, and an additional donation of 25 million will go the Catholic Church for the victims and every other thing."

Recall that Tinubu had earlier offered prayers for the people affected by the dastardly act that has reportedly claimed over 25 lives.

The APC National Leader posted a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Sunday to condemn the gruesome act.

Tinubu prayed that the almighty God will grant the bereaved comfort and healing while also wishing that the soul of the departed will find eternal rest.

He said, "I strongly condemn the evil and brutal attack that took place at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Ondo State, this morning. I pray healing and comfort for the injured and the bereaved.

"May Almighty God grant eternal rest to the departed as He gives peace to those they leave behind.

"My thoughts and prayers are with H.E. Governor Akeredolu, the government and the people of Ondo State. May God bless us all."

Tragedy struck in Owo town on Sunday when suspected terrorists invaded the St Francis Catholic Church, located in Owa-Iluwa, opening fire on harmless worshippers and killing scores in the process.