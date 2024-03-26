ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu plans CNG initiative to ease Nigerians' burdens of fuel subsidy removal

The initiative aims to revolutionise transportation by deploying over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and providing 55,000 conversion kits for existing PMS-dependent vehicles.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, disclosed this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Lizzy Okoji, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CNG is mainly composed of methane and is primarily used as a substitute fuel for powering vehicles.

It is compressed to less than 1% of the volume it occupies at standard atmospheric pressure. NAN reports that President Bola Tinubu approved the establishment of the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) on August 18, 2023, as part of his palliative intervention aimed at cushioning the difficulties faced by Nigerians due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

The initiative aims to revolutionise transportation by deploying over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and providing 55,000 conversion kits for existing PMS-dependent vehicles.

It is also dedicated to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and actively contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment in Nigeria through the use of CNG-powered vehicles. The minister said that the initiative was part of the President’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ to address the plight of Nigerians.

“This goes to demonstrate the commitment of the president to ease the plights of citizens as a result of the removal of fuel subsidies.

"We are also joining the rest of the world in transiting towards green, sustainable, and cost-effective sources of energy.

“As stakeholders in P-CNGi, the Ministry of Steel Development also has plans for a proposed CNG park within the territories of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd (ASCL).

“The CNG Park to be located in ASCL will benefit from existing infrastructure, like the natural gas line from Warri to Ajaokuta, the Metallurgical Training Centre.

“There are also the engineering workshops and the 10,000 housing estates in Ajaokuta environs, among others,” he said.

Audu also commended the Nigerian Army for inaugurating CNG vehicles for its operations under the Auto Switch Kick-off Pilot Programme, powered by the P-CNGi. He urged other organisations to adopt the technology for its cost-effectiveness and for promoting a sustainable, healthy environment.

NAN reports that the minister had said in February that the ministry would launch a three-year road map that entails the reviving of 44 different production units of the steel company piecemeal through its concession to investors.

