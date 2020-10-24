Four days after soldiers shot at peaceful protesters in Lekki, Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the victims of the incident need to answer some questions.

On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, some soldiers attacked #Endsars protesters, who had convened at Lekki toll gate to protest against police brutality and demand good governance.

Following the incident, the former governor of Lagos State was slammed on social media as many Nigerians believed he knew about the coming of the soldiers.

Reacting to the incident on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Lagos State Government House, Marina, Tinubu said the casualties of the shooting need to answer some questions that will help the Lagos State Government to understand how to react.

Tinubu said, “Those who suffered casualty during the gunshots need to answer some questions too. How are they there? How long were they there? What types of characters were they, even though we want to help, we still must extract information to help the government to understand how and when to react.”

Explaining the reason why he visited Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu Tinubu said he was there to sympathise with him and the victims of the Lekki shooting.

He also said he wished to seek Sanwo-Olu’s permission to visit some of the victims if they are still at the hospital and take responsibility for payment.

On the claim that he left the country for London after the incident, Tinubu said he didn’t go anywhere, adding that he still holds the title of Asiwaju of Lagos and he is till the Jagaban.