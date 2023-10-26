Tinubu not my president - Aisha Yesufu adamant despite Supreme Court ruling

Yesufu stated this shortly after the Supreme Court delivered judgement on the appeals brought against President Bola Tinubu's election by the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Earlier in the day, a seven-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice John Inyang Okoro, struck out Atiku and Obi's petition for lacking merit.

The petitioners had claimed that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) erred in its judgement of September 6, which affirmed Tinubu's victory as the winner of the February 25 election.

Their argument was based on claims that the Tinubu should be nullified on the grounds of alleged double nomination, certificate forgery, non-transmission of results electronically, and 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), amongst others.

With the verdict of the apex favouring the President, Yesufu took to her X (former Twitter) account to make her feelings known.

“Let me repeat, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not my President,” tweeted the activist, who supported Obi and the Labour Party in the contentious election.

Yesufu had hitherto maintained that the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) didn't reflect how Nigerians voted on February 25, insisting that Obi was the rightful winner.