ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu not my president - Aisha Yesufu adamant despite Supreme Court ruling

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeals filed by Obi and Atiku and affirmed the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 election.

Social critic, Aisha Yesufu. [X:@harrizone98]
Social critic, Aisha Yesufu. [X:@harrizone98]

Recommended articles

Yesufu stated this shortly after the Supreme Court delivered judgement on the appeals brought against President Bola Tinubu's election by the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Earlier in the day, a seven-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice John Inyang Okoro, struck out Atiku and Obi's petition for lacking merit.

The petitioners had claimed that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) erred in its judgement of September 6, which affirmed Tinubu's victory as the winner of the February 25 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their argument was based on claims that the Tinubu should be nullified on the grounds of alleged double nomination, certificate forgery, non-transmission of results electronically, and 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), amongst others.

With the verdict of the apex favouring the President, Yesufu took to her X (former Twitter) account to make her feelings known.

“Let me repeat, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not my President,” tweeted the activist, who supported Obi and the Labour Party in the contentious election.

Yesufu had hitherto maintained that the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) didn't reflect how Nigerians voted on February 25, insisting that Obi was the rightful winner.

She had repeatedly refused to acknowledge Tinubu as her president as a sort of civil protest to delegitimise the president's status.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Labour Party calls for removal of Labour minister for lack of focus

Labour Party calls for removal of Labour minister for lack of focus

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu