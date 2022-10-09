'If you do anyhow, you go see anyhow' - Aisha Yesufu tells Peter Obi

Yesufu is one of the most vociferous supporters of the Labour Party candidate especially on social media, where she has been using her voice to promote Obi's candidature.

However, the activist warned that if the former Anambra State Governor goes off the course, Nigerians, and she in particular, will not hesitate to call his bluff.

She said this during a chat with Arise TV on her recent campaign activities for Obi.

Yesufu reminded anyone who cares to know that she's not a member of the Labour Party or any other political party for that matter, but described herself as a supporter of Obi's presidential ambition.

Yesufu's word: “I am not a member of any political party. I have never been a member of any political party. But Peter Obi is my candidate. Just like in 2019, Dr Oby Ezekwesili was also my candidate. I was part of her campaign team and I wasn’t a member of her party.

“So, for me, it’s a good thing to be a party member as long as people want to be, but I don’t want that restriction. I don’t want to be sort of partisan, like attached to a political party.

“All I am interested in is good governance, accountability and transparency. And for me it’s about candidates, not parties. And whenever a candidate comes up from all the positions, I am going to look at who is the best for that position irrespective of whatever party he comes from.”

Obi go see anyhow: The activist further said her loyalty is to no single individual but Nigeria, warning that if Obi misbehaves after winning the election, she would hold him to account.

Yesufu's word: “I am not loyal to any party or anybody, I am loyal to Nigeria, and for me that’s it.