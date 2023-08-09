ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu imposes financial sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso through CBN

Bayo Wahab

The presidential spokesman says the mandate and ultimatum issued by ECOWAS did not emanate from the office of President Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The sanctions were imposed after the threatened military intervention by West African leaders failed to produce the desired result.

Diplomatic efforts by the African Union, the United States and the United Nations to appeal to the leader of the military junta in Niger, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani have also been unsuccessful as the ousted President, Muhammed Bazoum remains detained in the presidential palace.

Speaking on the matter on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity told journalists that the President has imposed more sanctions on the individuals and entities supporting the military junta in Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ngelale did not go into details of the sanction, he however, explained that the restriction was carried out through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

I can also report that following the expiration of the deadline of the ultimatum and standing on the pre-existing consensus position of financial sanctions meted out on the military junta in Niger Republic by the bloc of ECOWAS Heads of State, President Bola Tinubu has ordered an additional slew of financial sanctions through the Central Bank of Nigeria on entities and individuals related to or involved with the military junta in Niger Republic,” he said.

He clarified that the mandate and ultimatum issued by ECOWAS did not emanate from the office of President Tinubu.

He said the President conveyed the position of ECOWAS because he’s the Chairman of the sub-region.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu imposes financial sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso through CBN

Tinubu imposes financial sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso through CBN

Nigerian lawyer, 2 Kenyans win 2023 Waislitz Global Citizen Awards

Nigerian lawyer, 2 Kenyans win 2023 Waislitz Global Citizen Awards

Okonjo-Iweala discusses strategies to alleviate economic hardship with Tinubu

Okonjo-Iweala discusses strategies to alleviate economic hardship with Tinubu

FG allocates ₦15 billion for safe school initiative in 2023 budget

FG allocates ₦15 billion for safe school initiative in 2023 budget

Kwara state receives 1,200 bags of rice from FG for distribution

Kwara state receives 1,200 bags of rice from FG for distribution

Tinubu appoints 400L student into presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

Tinubu appoints 400L student into presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

Lagos LG reduces levies, working days to 3 times a week

Lagos LG reduces levies, working days to 3 times a week

Niger junta rejects diplomatic outreach from US, UN, AU, ECOWAS

Niger junta rejects diplomatic outreach from US, UN, AU, ECOWAS

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria