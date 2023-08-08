BREAKING: ECOWAS imposes travel ban on Niger coup leaders
ECOWAS imposes fresh sanctions on Niger Republic coup leaders.
These sanctions, which were officially announced on Tuesday, August 08, 2023, encompass a travel ban and asset freeze targeting the coup leaders and their associates.
Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngeale addressed State House correspondents to reveal this significant development. The sanctions were executed through the coordination of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as Ngeale confirmed. However, the spokesman refrained from delving into the specific particulars of the sanctions.
The ECOWAS bloc had previously issued an ultimatum of seven days to the coup leaders, demanding the immediate reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted during the coup. The alternative to this, as warned by the regional body, was the imposition of further punitive measures.
