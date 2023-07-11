ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu directs security agencies to bring perpetrators of Plateau killings to justice

Ima Elijah

President Tinubu calls for unity and forgiveness to build peaceful communities amidst raising violence.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Expressing his strong condemnation of the recent internecine killings in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau and parts of Benue State, President Tinubu emphasised the need for the country to break the cycle of violence.

In a statement relayed by Alake on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the President expressed his deep regret over the tragic loss of innocent lives during the ongoing violence. He cited the case of an eight-month-old baby in the Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, who fell victim to the conflict, despite having no knowledge or involvement in the matter.

President Tinubu stressed that recurring conflicts invariably result in the unfortunate loss of innocent lives. He emphasised the importance of fostering tolerance and forgiveness in order to establish robust, peaceful, and prosperous communities.

The President called upon socio-religious leaders in the affected areas, as well as the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Jama'atu Nasril Islam, and the Christian Association of Nigeria, to collaborate in fostering genuine and enduring peace.

Reaffirming his government's unwavering determination to eradicate violent crimes and all forms of criminality throughout Nigeria, President Tinubu instructed security agencies to identify and apprehend the masterminds behind these heinous acts, subjecting them to the full force of the law.

Furthermore, he urged the governments of Plateau and Benue states, along with emergency response agencies, to provide immediate support and relief to the displaced victims affected by the conflicts.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

