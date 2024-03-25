Tinubu admin denies paying ransom for abducted children released by kidnappers

He said at the end of a Federal Executive Council meeting that President Bola Tinubu had made it clear that no ransom should be paid to bandits and kidnappers so as not to encourage them.

The minister reassured that the children had been reunited with their families safely and in good health as directed by the president.

He said Tinubu had also challenged security agencies to ensure abductions were brought to an end in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Idris said government was prepared to work with those ready to give advice that could end the dastardly acts, but would not spare those found complicit.

"Mr President and cabinet members are happy to note that as promised, the children were rescued and reunited with their families and no ransom was paid.

"The Federal Executive Council and Mr President are very grateful to, especially the National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs and security agents who participated diligently in ensuring that this kidnapped children are reunited with their families.

"Government is determined to protect the lives and property of Nigerians. Mr President has also charged security agencies to ensure that these kidnappings are brought to a halt finally in this country," Idris said.

He added that Tinubu had charged cabinet members and other government functionaries to fast-tract the delivery of government's relief programmes such as the consumer credit scheme, students loans and other social programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said the president had approved the setting up of an Economic Management Team task force.

The team would work for six months on economic revitalisation programmes of the administration, he said.