Senator Remi Tinubu has urged the former minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, to provide more employment slots for her constituents in his second term in office.

She made the plea during the Fashola's ministerial screening at the Senate on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Remi, wife of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, lamented Fashola's inability to employ some of her constituents into the ministries he headed.

"When you get there this time, just remember that senators here have people, back home in our constituents, asking us for employment slots," Tinubu said when recognised by Senate President Ahmad Lawan for her to ask questions or make comments on Fashola's ministerial nomination.

"I want you to put that in your agenda for your second term that we all need slots for employment for our constituents," she added.

Earlier, Fashola had blamed paucity of funds and the rigid procurement system for his inability to complete some major projects during his first term as minister.