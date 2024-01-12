Security heightens at Supreme Court Abuja ahead of Kano governorship appeal judgement

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the apex court will also deliver judgment in Lagos, Zamfara, Plateau, Ebonyi, Bauchi and Cross River governorship elections. The court begins sitting by 9am.

NAN reports that Judgments in the Kano and Plateau appeals are the most anticipated, because the lower courts had sacked the incumbent governors. NAN correspondent who arrived the court complex around 7:15am on Friday reports heavy security has been built around the area possibly to ensure a hitch-free proceedings.

NAN also observed that security operatives from regular and plain-clothed police units have been deployed to the Court’s main entrance to block unauthorised movements of human and vehicles into the complex premises.

NAN reports that though only lawyers and parties involved in the matter were permitted, hundreds of supporters of the parties could be seen trying to gain access to the premises. NAN reports that journalists were also having difficulty finding their way into the court premises.

NAN reports that Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, and his party NNPP, had filed an appeal against the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed his sacking as earlier pronounced by the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal had sacked Yusuf and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw his certificate of return and instead issue same to to Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

However, not satisfied with the Tribunal judgment, Yusuf had approached the Appeal Court. But the appellate court had while affirming his sack, further held that the governor was not a member of the party as of the time of the election and could not have been said to have been properly sponsored for the election.

NAN also reports that for Plateau, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang’s election was upheld by the Plateau State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Jos but the appeal court overturned his victory and declared Nentawe Goshwe of the APC the winner of the election.

