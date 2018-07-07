Things have gotten worse under Buhari - Sheikh Gumi

news

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi has said that things have gotten worse under the administration of President Buhari.

The Islamic scholar also said that he warned President Buhari not to take over from former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Daily Post, he said “Our criticism of Buhari is not about being a northerner or a Muslim . It has to do with what is in the best interest of Nigerians. A leader is like a blind man. People on the ground or on the field could see what he cannot see.

“Preachers of religions who are apolitical are the ones that are the eyes , telling the leadership what to do or where things are going wrong.

“We are like the press too, we are supposed to be neutral in our presentation of facts. Once things are not going on as they should be, it is our duty to come out to explain to the people and the government what is wrong and also proffer solutions.

“Even before Buhari came, I was one of the few people that advised him that the Nigerian situation at the end of Jonathan’s regime was not the best for him. He was going to make things worse, not better.

“If you are bringing in a patient who has broken all his limbs to the hospital , the doctor will be concerned about whether his blood is circulating and not about his broken bones.

“The doctor will not be looking at the protruding bones but those standing by will be looking and wondering why the doctor is not concerned about the bones.

“The doctor is concerned about how to save the life of the patient. That is how Nigeria is. When you are concerned and obsessed with what can be fixed later, you are rather killing Nigeria. That is what I see in the government.”

Buhari’s approval rating sinks to 38%

According to performance survey conducted by renowned agency, NOI Polls Limited recently, the President’s job approval rating has dropped to at 38% as at February 2018.

The president's disapproval rating stands at 44%, a 1-point increase from January, while 18% of survey participants were undecided.

The poll also showed that the president is most popular in the northeast zone with a 62% approval rating, a 4% drop from January, and least popular in the southeast zone with only 8% approval rating, worse than 12% from January.