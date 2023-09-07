Taraba varsity fully implemented 50% fee reduction policy – VC

Bako said this on Thursday, while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Governor Agbu Kefas, had earlier directed that school fees of the university be reduced to 50 per cent, as part of efforts aimed at cushioning the effects of the current economic crunch in the country.

The V-C, however, said the university council had already approved an upward review of the school fees from ₦50,000 to ₦70,000, before the directive by the governor.

He said that the university management has therefore, now pegged the fees at ₦35,000.

“We have fully implemented the 50 per cent reduction of the university tuition fee as directed by His Excellency, Dr Agbu Kefas.

“The council had at its 30th meeting, held on Dec. 22, 2022, reviewed the university tuition fee from N50,000 to ₦70,000.

“The governor’s pronouncement came on July 27, 2023.

“The university has now reduced its fee from ₦70,000 to ₦35,000,” Bako explained.

He disclosed that the governor had also graciously approved the contract for the renovation of a block of students’ hostel.

He noted that the gesture would tackle the accommodation challenge faced by the students of the university.

According to him, the university is utilising its little Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to also renovate another block of students’ hostel, all in a bid to address the accommodation deficit.

The VC said that the contractor handling the project had just handed over the completed hostel to the university management, adding that the university would begin allocation to students very soon.

He also explained that the cost of hostel accommodation was now ₦12,500, as against the ₦25,000 previously being charged.

“We are deeply encouraged by the commitment by His Excellency, Dr Agbu Kefas, to improving the quality and standard of education, particularly the university.