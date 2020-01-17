Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar has called on Federal and State governments to provide welfare packages for families of soldiers, who lost their lives defending the country.

The monarch made the call on Thursday, January 16, 2020, while delivering the 18th S.L Edu memorial lecture on ‘the role of traditional leaders in protecting and restoring the Nigerian environment’ in Lagos.

The lecture was organised the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF).

He urged the government to look after the children and widows of the fallen heroes.

“What are we doing with the many, many widows, orphans, children left behind whose parents have long gone and forgotten?”

“They have sacrificed for this country and we must always think of them. Are we looking at their children if they have a normal standard of living?

“We must never forget the fallen heroes. We should continually pray never to witness such ugly situation of war again,” he said.

The Sultan added that Nigeria must do everything to avoid a repeat of the civil war.

The monarch also asked Nigerians to support the federal government in the fight against insurgency and insecurity across the country.