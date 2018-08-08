Pulse.ng logo
Sule Lamido condemns invasion of National Assembly by DSS

  • Published:
On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, operatives of the DSS laid siege on the National Assembly premises, preventing staff and legislators from going in.

Lamido called on Nigerians to rise and defend the country’s ‘hard earned’ democracy.

The former Governor made this known in a statement which he issued to newsmen on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

According to Daily Post, he said “I have been saying it that when aggrieved people who share nothing in common come together to take power like we had in APC about three years ago, they would do nothing than to destroy and debase the values of the society.

“That is exactly what APC has been doing.

“I join all well-meaning Nigerians in condemning the activities of the APC- led federal government in the last three years and in particular in the last three weeks.

“Nigerians watched with utter bewilderment the blockade of the Senate President’s official residence, blockade of the deputy Senate President house, several blockades of the national assembly building complex, the total siege to the Benue House of Assembly and the recent freezing of the Benue State government accounts.

“All the above activities were carried out by federal Government agencies namely: DSS, Nigerian Police and the EFCC.

“I therefore implore all Nigerians to stand up to defend our hard earning nascent democracy.

“For it is the only way to show the government that we are not prepared to take this rascality anymore.”

DSS DG sacked

Following the invasion, Lawal Daura, the Director-General of the DSS was sacked by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Acting President also vowed to deal with everyone involved in the incident at the National  Assembly on Tuesday.

Mathew Seiyefa has subsequently been appointed as the new boss of the spy agency.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

