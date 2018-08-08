Pulse.ng logo
Osinbajo got Buhari's approval to sack DSS boss - Presidency

Lawal Daura Osinbajo got Buhari's approval to sack DSS boss - Adesina

Adesina stated that the decision to terminate Daura's appointment was unanimously agreed upon by both Osinbajo and Buhari.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari have been under intense pressure to end the wanton killings in the country

The sack of Director General, Department of State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura, by acting President, Yemi Osinbajo was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has revealed.

Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, stated that the decision to terminate Daura's appointment was unanimously agreed upon by both Osinbajo and Buhari.

The President's aide made this known on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, after the Federal Executive Council.

“The presidency is one. Whenever the President is proceeding on vacation he transmits power to the Vice-President who then becomes acting President.

“On this occasion he also did that. So the acting president has all the powers of a president.

“Now, it is then a matter of decency and we know that the acting president is a decent man. There is no tussle for power, there is no tough battle between him and the president.

“When something like what happened yesterday (Tuesday) would happen then there will be unanimity, there is no way there won’t be unanimity on that kind of decision.

5 things to know about sacked DSS DG, Lawal Daura play

Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura

(Twitter)

“It is not something that will be discussed with the press but know that there was unanimity in that decision,’’ Adesina said.

Daura was replaced by Matthew Seiyefa.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo vows to punish everyone involved in DSS NASS invasion

Osinbajo sacks DSS Director, Lawal Daura, after NASS invasion

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, ordered the termination of the appointment of the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura.

Daura's termination was announced by Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

"Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice," the statement read.

While the reason for his termination has not been made public, early speculations indicate that it might have something to do with DSS operatives taking over the National Assembly complex early on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

