Osinbajo got Buhari's approval to sack DSS boss - Presidency

The sack of Director General, Department of State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura, by acting President, Yemi Osinbajo was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has revealed.

Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, stated that the decision to terminate Daura's appointment was unanimously agreed upon by both Osinbajo and Buhari.

The President's aide made this known on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, after the Federal Executive Council.

“The presidency is one. Whenever the President is proceeding on vacation he transmits power to the Vice-President who then becomes acting President.

“On this occasion he also did that. So the acting president has all the powers of a president.

“Now, it is then a matter of decency and we know that the acting president is a decent man. There is no tussle for power, there is no tough battle between him and the president.

“When something like what happened yesterday (Tuesday) would happen then there will be unanimity, there is no way there won’t be unanimity on that kind of decision.

“It is not something that will be discussed with the press but know that there was unanimity in that decision,’’ Adesina said.

Daura was replaced by Matthew Seiyefa.

