Seiyefa’s appointment was confirmed by the Presidency on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
The former DSS DG, Lawal Daura was sacked following the invasion of the National Assembly by DSS operatives earlier on Tuesday.
Acting President Yemi osinbajo sacked Daura and asked him to hand over to the most senior officer in the DSS.
1. He is the most senior officer in the DSS.
2. Seiyefa Served as DSS state Director in Osun, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos states.
3. He has also served as DSS Director of Operations.
4. He was the Director, Institute of Security Studies, Abuja.
5. Mathew Seiyefa has spent 34 years working as a DSS agent.
6. He hails from Bayelsa state.
Also, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has vowed to discipline everyone involved in the invasion of the National Assembly.