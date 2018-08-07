news

Mathew Seiyefa has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Seiyefa’s appointment was confirmed by the Presidency on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

The former DSS DG, Lawal Daura was sacked following the invasion of the National Assembly by DSS operatives earlier on Tuesday.

Acting President Yemi osinbajo sacked Daura and asked him to hand over to the most senior officer in the DSS.

Here are the 6 things you should know about Mathew Seiyefa.

1. He is the most senior officer in the DSS.

2. Seiyefa Served as DSS state Director in Osun, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos states.

3. He has also served as DSS Director of Operations.

4. He was the Director, Institute of Security Studies, Abuja.

5. Mathew Seiyefa has spent 34 years working as a DSS agent.

6. He hails from Bayelsa state.