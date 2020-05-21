A clip in which a handful of Nigerian soldiers wailed and hurled insults at Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, after they had been ambushed by terrorists, has been making the rounds on social media for days on end.

In the clip, the soldiers watched helplessly as their trucks went up in flames after being hit by bombs ostensibly planted by terrorist sect Boko Haram.

“It cannot better for army...this thing wey army don do us, it cannot better for them. Army don sell us finish. See the way dem attack us. Dem ambush us. See the way army suffer us.

Nigeria's army chief Maj. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai [News Direct]

“After dem don finish us, army dem go send jets. Buratai e no go beta for you for life. It cannot better for Buratai,” one of the soldiers lamented in pidgin, as other members of the crew chimed in with curses for the army chief and the defence authorities.

The army leadership has confirmed that the footage is authentic and recent.

In a statement issued to the media, defence headquarters said the troops ran into “Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)” planted by the terrorists. The “ambush occurred eight kilometers ahead of Buni Gardi, in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State on May 18, 2020.

“Two soldiers paid the supreme price and three other soldiers sustained injuries as a result of the IED explosion.

“Additionally, a recovery truck, one troops carrying vehicle and a water tanker that ran into the IED were destroyed by fire. Three terrorists were neutralized while an unconfirmed number escaped with various degrees of injury.”

The statement added that the wailing soldiers who rained curses on army chief Buratai will be counselled and mentally evaluated.

“However, due to mental snap/distress occasioned by fog of war, two of the soldiers who escaped the IED and terrorists' ambush recorded the incident with uncomplimentary remarks about the Nigerian Army and her leadership, which was released on social media.

"Although this kind of outburst is expected in war, the soldiers involved have been identified and would undergo observation and counselling.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will remain unwavering in its quest to end terrorism and will do everything possible to ensure there is no repeat of this kind of traumatic incident/outburst.

"The Military High Command commends troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for their unwavering determination, hard work and resilience," defence headquarters shared.

In recent weeks, troops have decimated swathes of Boko Haram hideouts and put the insurgents to the sword, thanks to sophisticated weaponry and precision air strikes.

The terrorists have fought the pushback and imminent annihilation of their strongholds with ambushes, landmines and soft target attacks of communities in Nigeria’s restive northeastern region.