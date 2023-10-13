ADVERTISEMENT
Speaker pledges support for renovation of facilities at Katsina Polytechnic

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker also stated that the state government places high premium on education, which is critical to solving the current security challenges in the State.

Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic (Credit: Wikipedia)
Yahaya also pledged that the assembly would support all efforts to reposition the education sector in the state. The Speaker made the commitment on Thursday in Katsina when officials of the polytechnic, led by the Rector, Dr Aminu Doro paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that the state government places high premium on education, which is critical to solving the current security challenges in the state. The Speaker expressed happiness that the polytechnic has maintained its status as centre of academic excellence, and pledged that the state assembly will continue to support them to do more.

He told the Rector not to hesitate in drawing the attention of the House on all the matters that require legislative interventions. Earlier, the Rector said the visit was to congratulate the Speaker on his emergence as the Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

Doro also said the visit was to seek the assembly’s support for the approval of the polytechnic’s 2024 budget, which included request for funding to renovate dilapidated students hostels and other structures in the school.

