Mrs Esther Sowore, mother of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore has called on the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari to advise President Muhammadu Buhari to release her son.

In an interview with Punch, the 68-year-old widow said the continued detention of her son is taking a heavy toll on her health and her sisters’ health, who according to her have developed high blood pressure.

While appealing to Aisha Buhari, Mrs Sowore said the First Lady is a mother and she should know how painful it would be to have a son in detention for over four months.

Sowore's mother pleads with Aisha Buhari to advise her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari to release her son, Omoyele Sowore, who has been in detention for over flour months. (Aishambuhari/Instagram)

She said, “I call on mothers, church leaders, and traditional leaders to plead with Buhari. I call on his wife to talk to her husband so he can release my son. It is the woman that knows the pain of childbirth. For example, if she is the one whose son is in detention for more than four months, how will she feel?

“I want Buhari to leave room for peace in Nigeria. My son is not a criminal; he always says the truth. I am a widow; I want Buhari to consider me. I want Aisha to talk to her husband to release my son. She should know how painful it would be to have a son in detention for over four months”.

Mrs Sowore also urged political leaders across the country to speak up on Sowore's release saying her son is not a criminal.

Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener #revolutionnow protest was recently re-arrested by officers of the Department of State Security (DSS) after spending 124 days in detention.