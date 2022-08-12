Soludo suspends LG chairman over wife’s death

Mr Tony Collins Neabunwanne, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, who signed the suspension letter, said Mbazulike had to be suspended to make room for an unfettered investigation of the incident.

“Following the sad and sudden death of your wife, the late Mrs Chidiebere Iloka on Aug. 7, there has been a massive public outcry over the circumstances leading to the cause of her death, including alleged possible homicide.

“While you are presumed innocent until the completion of investigation, it has become imperative that you should step aside to allow for unfettered investigation.

“Consequently, you are directed to step aside and handover the affairs of the local council to the Head of Local Government Administration not later than Aug. 12, until further notice,” it stated.