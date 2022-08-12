RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soludo suspends LG chairman over wife’s death

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has suspended Mr Mbazulike Iloka, Transition Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, over the hazy circumstances surrounding the death of his wife, Mrs Chidiebere Iloka.

Charles-Soludo (PremiumTimes)

Chidiebere was said to have collapsed and died on Aug. 7 but some people alleged that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Mr Tony Collins Neabunwanne, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, who signed the suspension letter, said Mbazulike had to be suspended to make room for an unfettered investigation of the incident.

“Following the sad and sudden death of your wife, the late Mrs Chidiebere Iloka on Aug. 7, there has been a massive public outcry over the circumstances leading to the cause of her death, including alleged possible homicide.

“While you are presumed innocent until the completion of investigation, it has become imperative that you should step aside to allow for unfettered investigation.

“Consequently, you are directed to step aside and handover the affairs of the local council to the Head of Local Government Administration not later than Aug. 12, until further notice,” it stated.

Mazulike was sworn in alongside 20 other transition committee chairmen on Aug. 2.

