Soldiers reportedly engage Boko Haram militia in gun battle in Borno

Nigerian soldiers have reportedly engaged men of the Boko Haram sect in a gun battle on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

A village in Borno state is reported to be witnessing a crossfire between Nigerian soldiers and Boko Haram fighters.

In a report by TheCable, the Nigerian soldier and the terrorists are currently exchanging gunfire in Jakana, a village in Kaga local government area of Borno state.

According to the report, the crossfire occurred on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Residents reportedly said that the insurgents stormed the village - a 10 kilometers distance from Maiduguri - around 6:30pm but met a stiff resistance from the Nigerian Army.

Grema Bashir, a witness, said the sect members came on motorcycles but were resisted by the Nigerian Army.

Nigerian Army wants synergy with media to defeat Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has called for a synergy between the Army and the Media to achieve complete success in the war against insurgency.

Biu made the call on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, during a luncheon organised by the command for Defence Correspondents.

The GOC said that such collaboration was imperative to enable the media to inform and educate the society on the ongoing military operations in the North-East.

