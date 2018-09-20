Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Shiites Protest: NSCDC assures FCT residents of safety

Shiites Protest NSCDC assures FCT residents of safety

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Shiite protesters, among other demands, have called for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in police custody since 2015.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Shiites Protest: NSCDC assures FCT residents of safety (premiumtimesng)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Command, has assured people in the Federal Capital Territory of their safety, as members of the embattled Shiite group resume their protest in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Shiite protesters, among other demands, have called for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in police custody since 2015.

David Akinbinu, the FCT Command Public Relations Officer (PRO) told NAN in an interview on Thursday that personnel of the Defence Corps were effectively monitoring the movement of the protesters, especially in and around the Central Business District.

NAN also reports that the protesters were seen rallying around the Sheraton Hotel, in the FCT, creating anxiety and panic among some people in the territory.

Akinbinu, however, urged residents and visitors not to panic as the NSCDC and other security agencies were on standby to ensure adequate security.

Our officers are on the ground and have been deployed to the nooks and crannies of the FCT.

“They are on patrol and are also going round the territory to ensure everyone is safe to go about his or her normal legitimate activities.

“The FCT is safe, as you can see people moving about without any untoward restrictions, ” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Senator Adeleke Read how dancing senator obtained certificate for exam...bullet
3 Boko Haram Buhari condemns killing of abducted aid workerbullet

Related Articles

In Kaduna Police ban processions ahead of Shiite leader, El-Zakzaky's trial
In Kaduna Police shut down major highways over arraignment of El-Zakzaki
Political Commentary President Buhari should have been impeached a long time ago
Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky Trial of Shiite leader, wife adjourned to June 21
El-Zakzaky Fresh clash between Police and Shiites leaves 1 dead
Police Protest Presidency summons IGP, Idris Ibrahim
El-Zakzaky We won’t stop protesting despite Police attack, Shiite tells Pulse
El-Zakzaky Chaos as Shiites chase policemen, disrupt activities at Federal Secretariat
El-Zakzaky Kaduna Court fixes Oct. 4 to rule on IMN leader’s bail
Ibrahim Zakzaky Absence of judge stalls IMN leader's trial

Local

In Borno Boko Haram insurgents burn 3 villages, loot food stuffs
Osun Governorship Election Security beefed up at INEC, CBN in Osogbo
Ortom Benue Gov. confirms receipt of FG’s N14.9bn Paris Club refunds
IDPs stone Governor Al-Makura after herdsmen killed 32 in Nasarawa
Al-Makura Nasarawa Gov. sets up committee to probe activities of predecessors
X
Advertisement